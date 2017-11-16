Tension in Bayelsa community as Police arrest 83yrs old, five others over chieftaincy matter

The arrested 83 years old man and five others were on Wednesday allegedly lured to the State capital under the guise of a peace meeting by the State Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba and dragged to a Magistrate Court on the charge of involvement in the removal of a traditional ruler, Progress Neverdie and installing another.

The Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asimin Butswat, who confirmed the development, said “the arrested persons were charged with the conspiracy to install an illegal paramount ruler over a recognized and certified traditional ruler”.it was gathered that the six persons were arraigned at the Magistrate Court at about 7pm on Wednesday and bail efforts by their counsel failed due to the surety conditions put before them by the Court.

They were asked to provide surety in the person of a Serving Permanent Secretary and a Retired Military General. But they could not get a serving Permanent Secretary to offer himself or herself as surety.

Comrade Sunday Frank-Oputu, while speaking on the development via telephone, condemned the alleged action of the Police and the State Government, describing it as “condemnable, pathetic, unfair and an injustice of a new kind.”

Oputu, who is also a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) accused Governor Dickson of alleged use of political card to involve himself in the arrest and prosecution of the six indigenes of Peremabiri, Gov. Dickson is petty to have involved himself in such intra communal dispute. Nerverdie is not an indigene of Peremabiri but from Angiama. Can Gov. Dickson allow a non-Toru Orua person become king in his community? It is wrong.”

“Their crime is that during the last Governorship election, they did not support Governor Dickson and the PDP. It is not right and he should not declare them enemy. He should rather do everything to bring peace to Bayelsa State.”

An Ex-Militant leader, Comrade Eris Paul also known as Ogunboss, who is an indigene of the Community, told newsmen on telephone, that though Peremabiri is a peaceful community,” the state government has tagged everyone a criminal associating with Ogunboss.”

“Only last weekend, armed military men came into the community but were frustrated out by open display of nakedness by young and old women who openly followed them everywhere in protest against the illegal invasion. Now six gun boats are positioned outside our community and getting ready to invade the community. Nigerian Government should be aware that we are not safe and they want to kill us all over political differences.”