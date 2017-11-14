Teenager wakes up suddenly on his way to his own funeral

A teenager whose relatives believed had died woke up suddenly on his way to his own funeral.

Kumar Marewad, 17, ended up on a ventilator after he was bitten by a dog and his condition deteriorated rapidly.

His family in Managundi village, India, was told that doctors believed that he would not survive so he was taken off life support at the private hospital where he was being treated.

His brother-in-law, Sharanappa Naikar, told the Times of India: ‘We had decided to take Kumar home after doctors told us his chances of survival were bleak once taken off the ventilator.’

However, a mile from where the funeral was due to take place, Kumar showed signs of life.

He opened his eyes, he started breathing rapidly and his hands and legs were moving so he was taken back to hospital.

Dr Mahesh Neelakhantannavar said: ‘Kumar is on ventilator. We suspect he suffers from meningoencephalitis, an infection caused due to dog bite.’