Tambuwal, Ambode, 7 other govs’ wives for 2018 MVGW awards

By Vivian Okejeme

Wife of governor of Sokoto state, Hajia Maryam Tambuwal, her counterpart in Lagos state, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode and seven others have been shortlisted for the 2018 Most Valuable Governor’s Wife Awards.

The 2018, MVGWA organisers, revealed that the shortlisted first ladies were chosen based on their provision of complementary achievement to their sponses.

According to them, the award was premised on the fact that the governors’ wives had become part of the democratic team providing grassroots development.

Others listed for the awards are Mrs. Olufunsho Amosun, wife of Ogun state governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, wife of Enugu state governor, Mrs. Hannah Ishaku, wife of Taraba state governor.

Also, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, wife of Benue state governor, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, wife of Ondo state governor and Mrs. Nkachi ikpeazu, wife of Abia state governor as well as Mrs. Matha Udom emmanuel, wife of Akwa Ibom state governor.

Chairperson of the 2018 MVGWA organising team, Adaora Onyechere, said the 36 states governor’s wives and the wife of the FCT minister were assessed based on their projects available in the public domain and their impact on their beneficiaries.