Support Army for peace, COAS tells NIPR

By Sadiq Abubakar

In a bid to enhance relationship with professional institutions, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has charged the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to stand firmly with the Army in efforts to protect the country for peace and unity.

A statement made available to newsmen, said Buratai gave the charge yesterday in Abuja, while presenting his goodwill message to the Institute’s Annual General Meeting (AMG).

Represented by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the COAS reiterated the need for better partnership and understanding between the two institutions, assuring that Nigerian Army would continue to partner with institutions on areas of interest of the country.