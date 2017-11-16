Stop using my name for propaganda, ex-deputy gov warns PDP

In a statement made available on Thursday in Abuja, Ebe who is the immediate past deputy governor of the state condemned the use of her name by the leaders of the party in the state to curry the favour of the state governor by linking her with a sponsored message congratulating the leadership of the party in the state.

She said those using her name without her permission should be educated enough to know that they cannot forcefully garner cheap propaganda for their selfish interest from the mouth of others.

While saying that the party was using the name of the state governor as a cover up to treachously hunt for their selfish and personal interest in the area against 2019 elections, Lady Ebe said she never attended any meeting and was never a signatory to any document congratulating the party.

She said “I had not attended any Mkpat Enin Elders Forum meeting subsequent to the fraudulently organized PDP primaries that led to the emergence of Mr. Ekanem Brown as the candidate of the party in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, and as such, I’m not aware and never part of any such meeting where the purported “Goodwill Message” was written and co-signed by me amongst the 20 signatories, as purveyed by the said news report.

“I will never take it on a light note in subsequent times such fakeness and supposition is purveyed to portray my name.. The orchestrators and charlatans of such fiendish sham of masquerading should be properly guided by the impending consequences of such, subsequently.

“Nothing can be farther from truth than this fabricated news item which is contrived to divert the attention of Mkpat Enin people and indeed the general public from the continual deception coined to downplay their rationalities, and erode them of the fact that the process of choosing a popular, credible and widely acceptable candidate of the PDP for the December 2, 2017 Local Government Council elections was marred by fraud and irregularities.

“The good people of Mkpat Enin are not fools and inept as scornfully portrayed by the bogus report, and as such, they are fully conscious of such irregularities which were brewed into the primaries’ election.

“The self-acclaimed political gladiators and franchise robbers should be in the know that they can fool some people sometimes and not all the people all the time. Sooner or later, they will be paid with their coins.

“Such sect should remember that they cannot with cheap propaganda and deception win the supports of the Mkpat Enin people for the Governor whose interest they are not sincerely protecting, but rather use the Governor’s name as a cover up to treachously hunt for their selfish and personal interest in the area against 2019 elections.

“The rancorous cohort should also be educated enough to know that they cannot forcefully garner cheap propaganda for their selfish interest from the mouth of others.”