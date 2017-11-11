Social media Buzz

Falila

Hello Readers, having a great weekend? Here are few social media highlights to read while you take a break this fun weekend…

Facebook

Man in China donates dead wife’s body to science for preservation, hoping she’d live again.

A man in China just cannot let go his love for his deceased wife. As a result, Mr, Gui Junmin donated his wife’s corpse to a “life preservation project” in collaboration with Yinfeng Biological Group, Qilu Hospital Shandong University and the United States-based non-profit organisation Alcor Life Extension Foundation.

Gui’s wife, Zhan Wenlian, passed away at 49 from lung cancer. She was pronounced dead on May 8, 2017, and was then preserved.

Mr. Gui said that his wife agreed to the procedure before she died although they were informed of slim chances of being revived.

The 49-year-old Chinese said he just could not let go of his wife and doesn’t want to see her being cremated. The widower also said he believes that she is just sleeping or has gone somewhere to rest for a while.

According to a report, Ms. Zhan’s body was then stored in a liquid nitrogen at minus 196 degrees Celsius by the Yinfeng Biological group.

The body is now stored in a 2000-Liter tank in a cryogenic institute in Shandong Province.

Experts revealed a part of the procedure stating they injected chemicals like blood thinner and antioxidants in the corpse within two minutes of Ms. Zhan’s legal death.

These chemicals are for the purpose of preventing the dead’s blood from clotting. Later on, ice salt water was pumped into the body to help it cool down.

A breathing apparatus and CPR were then attached to the body to continuously circulate her blood and to supply her with oxygen. The body was then transported to the Yinfeng Biological Group Laboratory within 13 minutes of Ms. Zhan’s death.

The experts cooled down the body further and replaced her blood with a solution that will preserve her organs.

The cryopreservation of Ms. Zhan was the first in China and it has cost over one million yuan (over $150,000). However, the expense was covered by the Yinfeng Biological Group as the case becomes a sample of cryopreservation in China.

The widower said agreeing to preserve his late wife’s body would not only benefit his family, but would also contribute to the development of world medical technology.

Although he is aware that the preservation might fail, Mr. Gui revealed that he is also planning to donate his body to the group. This is because he has high hopes that Ms. Zhan will one day come back to life and he doesn’t want to make her lonely when that happens.

Culled from Elite Readers (Facebook)

Cryopreservation is the use of very low temperatures to preserve structurally intact living cells and tissues. Unprotected freezing is normally lethal and this chapter seeks to analyze some of the mechanisms involved and to show how cooling can be used to produce stable conditions that preserve life.

Science is so cool…

Instagran

Instagram has quickly overtaken Facebook when it comes to sharing life moments through photos and videos.

While it was recently dominated by fashion trendsetters sharing new and weird fads, health influencers are now starting to take over with their smuggest social media trend yet.

Instagrammers are sharing neatly organised fridge “shelfies” to show off how healthy they are. That’s the new healthy living social media trend on Instagram.

#fridgegoals, this hashtag is encouraging people to open up their fridge, and show off whatever is inside.

The fridges that people are most proud to post about are the ones fully stocked with fruit and vegetables, which are expertly organised with the most perfect light shining down. And they’re surprisingly satisfying to look at.

Shelfie has a similar feel to the trend where people post weekly photos of their weight loss in order to stay motivated. The #fridgegoals hashtag has the same sort of effect. It’s another way to promote healthy living…

Twitter

And here’s great news for tweeps all around the world, Twitter has increased its characters from 140 to #280characters! Isn’t that great?