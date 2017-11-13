SGF visits Alex Ekwueme in London hospital, coveys Buhari’s goodwill

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s goodwill message to former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, in a London hospital.

Upon approval by the President, Dr Ekwueme was rushed to the hospital in an air ambulance in what was described as a critical condition.

The SGF, who was in London before Dr Ekwueme’s arrival, was received by his spouse, Mrs Helen Ekwueme, on behalf of the Ekwueme family.

Mr Mustapha told the Ekwueme family that the President and all Nigerians are praying for the speedy recovery of the elder statesman.