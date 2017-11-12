Seven Maths, Physics Olympiads awarded Federal scholarship

***Philanthropists, organisations urged to fund competition

The Federal Government has promised award of scholarship in any tertiary institution to gold, silver and bronze medalists respectively at the Morocco 2017 Pan African Mathematics Olympiads (PAMO).

Also to benefit from the Federal Government Scholarship award are the four students who represented Nigeria in Brazil at the 2017 International Mathematics Olympiads (IMO) as well as those who won bronze medals at the International Physics Olympiads (IPhO) in Indonesia.

The winners of the Federal Government’s scholarships are Mmesomachi Nwachukwu, Okeke Williams, Chilolum Nwigwe, Edikan Akpabio, Abua Amechi and Okoli Ebuka.

The Director and chief executive officer, National Mathematics Centre, Prof Stephen Onah disclosed this at the weekend during the National Award ceremony held in the Abuja premises of the National Mathematics Centre.

Prof Onah appealed to private organizations and philanthropists in the education sector to invest in national, continental and international science competitions in order to enhance Nigeria’s participation at the global level.

According to Onah, the federal government cannot continue to sponsor the competitions alone adding that the competitions and participations were capital intensive due to long and intensive training as well as the high cost of international airfares.

“I am calling on well-meaning Nigerians and private organisations to put their hands on deck in funding mathematical and science Olympiads Competitions.”

The NMC who enumerated career prospects in Mathematics stated that it helps to develop skills in logical thinking, problem solving, decision making, self management and ability to work independently.

He also talked about job opportunities that await a mathematician such as Actuarial analyst, data analyst, investment analyst, teacher, research scientist, systems developer, amongst others.

According to Onah, the possible employers of a mathematician are National Health Service, Educational establishment, IT companies, Insurance Companies, Government establishments and multinational companies (R&D units), Banks and financial houses and consultancy firms.

Also speaking, Chairman House Committee on Basic Education, Hon Zakare Mohammed said there was need to continue to encourage the students to study sciences in order to take the country to the next level of technological development.

The lawmaker said there was need to de-emphasize past failures and dwell on the future so that Nigeria can advance like China and other technological developed countries.

He also stated that maths is critical to technological growth.