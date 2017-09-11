Senate, Ekweremadu condole with Nnaji over wife’s demise

The Senate has commiserated with one of its members, Senator Gilbert Nnaji (Enugu East, PDP) whose wife, Mrs. Ann Nnaji, passed on yesterday.

In a statement by its Spokesman, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, (APC Niger North), said the Senate expressed sadness over the death of Mrs. Nnaji, who was a pillar of support and a prayer warrior “always standing solidly behind her husband”.

“On this sad occasion, we mourn with the entire Nnaji family, the good people of Enugu East Senatorial District in particular, and Enugu state in general.

“We also pray that Almighty God will grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.

Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed sadness over her death, saying in a statement yesterday in Abuja that late Mrs. Nnaji was a gentlewoman, “who led a pious life of service to God and humanity”.

“I received with deep sense of grief the passing on of this amazon. She was a virtuous woman, an organiser and a dependable wife, who stood by her husband in thick and thin. She was kindness personified and served God and humanity till her last breath. She will be sorely missed.

“I, therefore, send my heartfelt condolences to my brother and friend, Senator Gil Nnaji, the good people of Enugu East Senatorial District in particular, and Enugu State in general on this sad loss.”

He prayed God to grant the deceased a peaceful repose and her family and the people of Enugu State the inner strength to bear the irreparable loss.