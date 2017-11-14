Rohr targets 6 more friendlies

Gernot Rohr believes his side will need up to six friendly matches to be in optimum shape for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The team will face Argentina in a high-profile friendly on Tuesday in Krasnodar, Russia but Rohr, who has guided the Super Eagles to the World Cup via an unbeaten qualifying campaign, wants much more.

“It’s very good we have two games to prepare our team between November and March but it is not enough,” Rohr told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We’ll like two games in May, two games at the start of June. We could have six games during the pre-World Cup preparation, with training sessions used as match conditions.”

The only FIFA window for international matches between now and the World Cup in June is 19 to 27 March where two friendlies can be played.

But friendly games can be organised after the European season in May when teams begin intensive camping for the World Cup.

