Ritualists behead female hawker in Ogun

Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

Ogun state Police Command has arrested three suspected ritual killers, who beheaded a 17-year-old puff-puff seller at Arigo Ijofin in Ipokia local council area of the state.

The suspects, Yewunu Tanlaju, Olusoji Asamo, a herbalist and Joyi Suru, were alleged to have killed the victim, Taye Gusinu, after buying puff-puff worth N40 from her.

Tanlaju (35) confessed to our reporter that he lured the teenager to a place and after buying puff-puff from her, strangled her to death.

He identified his accomplices as Olusoji Asamo and Joyi Suru.

They were arrested at Arigo Ijofin in Ipokia local council area of the Ogun State by members of Vigilante Service of Nigeria.

Tanlaju also confessed that he removed some vital organs of the girl which included her private parts, head, heart, intestines and two hands and dumped the remains inside a well.

He said that he sold the removed parts to Asamo, the herbalist who contracted him. He revealed that he was paid N8,500, adding that it was the second time he would give human parts to Asamo.

Tanlaju also revealed that his first victim was a 40-year-old woman and he was paid N10,000.

“He (Asamo) contacted me for the job and gave me N8,500.

But, Asamo denied that he contracted Tanloju for the job, admitting that he gave the N8, 500 in order to expose him.

Mr Jimoh Gusinu, the victim’s father, called for the full weight of the law to bear on the suspects.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, assured that justice would prevail in the matter.