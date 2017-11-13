Restore Islamic studies as core subject, don urges FG

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

A professor of Islamic studies, University of Ilorin, Yahya Oyewole Imam has urged the federal government restore Islamic studies to its original status as a core subject in schools across the country.

Imam, while delivering the 175th inaugural lecture of the university, described Islamic studies as the subject of ‘‘God and humanity’’.

The don who commended the federal government for giving Islamic studies a full-fledged status in the curriculum, noted that, “this will go a long way in instilling appropriate morality in the youth and help them grow to become useful adults that will take the country out of the immorality that have enveloped it.”

In his lecture titled: “In the Service of God and Humanity” Imam said: “It is high time the 60:40 ratio of science to liberal arts be reviewed as envisioned by the NPE. This is necessary because a technologically advanced Nigeria devoid of decency will be counter -productive.”

According to him, “Teachers and students of Islamic studies should be proactive at all times and ensure that they contribute meaningfully among their peers without any complexities. A few of their fore bearers who have demonstrated excellence in their jobs should be emulated.’’

Also speaking on the incessant industrial actions being experienced in Nigeria, the don also called for the application of Islamic principle in resolving industrial disputes in nation.

“Such principles include ridding the country of usurious and other illegal transactions that have been taking toll on the nation’s economy therefore affecting cost of governance and ultimately preventing government from discharging its responsibilities,” he said.