Re: Amb. Madori should retrace his political steps, By Musa Abdullahi

“Sometimes you can’t see yourself clearly until you see yourself through the eyes of others.” — Ellen DeGeneres

The article written by one Adamu Muhd Usman under the above headline and published on Page 12 of the Blueprint newspaper of Tuesday, November 14 was uncharitable and laden with mischief, falsehood and outright misrepresentation of facts. Although the skewed posture of the writer in portraying his master, former Governor Sule Lamido, as a “saint” is understandable on the backdrop of Lamido’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2019 general election, but in doing so it is definitely inexcusable for him to stand the truth on its APC personalities or groups who are opposed to Lamido owing chiefly to his overzealousness, braggadocio and his oft resort to playing God.

It is said that evil men will triumph if honest men do nothing and that when not refuted lies told repeatedly will assume the toga of truth. Flowing from these sages, it is necessary to put the records straight on the misrepresentation of facts with regards to Alhaji Ahmad Abdulhameed Malam Madori’s political sojourn and attainments.

Usman stated that Ahmad was a political son of Sule Lamido whom he helped to be Jigawa state PDP organizing secretary, PDP zonal auditor (North West), Commissioner Federal Character Commission representing Jigawa and a minister of power and steel and also an ambassador (Turkey) till May 29, 2015 when the PDP tenure came to an end. This is farther from the truth. On the contrary, Lamido became governor of Jigawa state in 2007 courtesy of the then Governor Saminu Turaki, after an intense lobby and persuasion by Ambassador Ahmad Madori, who was a close associate of Turaki. But true to type, Lamido did not only betray Turaki but set out to witch-hunt his predecessor and political benefactor; what a treachery!

Again, the ministerial appointment held by Madori was made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo because of the cordial relationship both of them enjoyed. Sule Lamido has no hand in Ahmad’s meteoritic rise in Nigeria’s political evolution and cannot, therefore, be said to have influenced any appointment or party position held by Madori. The records are there for anyone to see.

It is also evident that Lamido’s faltering steps and his penchant to be the alpha and omega, to lord it over everybody else being the only self-acclaimed “wise” man while he called the shots as governor and party leader of Jigawa state plunged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state into the dungeon of political nothingness. In fact, Lamido’s domineering attitude, poor governance, lousiness and loose talks or double-speak are the major factors responsible for PDP’s failure in the 2015 presidential, governorship and other elections in Jigawa state.

It is on record that Sule Lamido swore by the Holy Quran that Muhammadu Buhari will not be President of Nigeria and that the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot win the 2015 general elections. But his predictions failed on all fours as Buhari did not only win the elections but won by a landslide to become the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In addition, the APC won the governorship election in Jigawa state beating the incumbent PDP of Lamido by a very wide margin.

Although, the Buhari Tsunami is largely responsible for the fall of PDP governors, particularly in the North, a performing governor like Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe state was able to defy the Buhari factor by winning his re-election on the platform of the PDP. The Dankwambo enigma amply illustrates the fact that more than any other factor, Sule Lamido’s bad governance and party gerrymandering caused the failure of PDP in Jigawa state.

There is no doubting the fact that the Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar government has in just over two years in office achieved far more than the Lamido administration is touting to have achieved in eight years. In fact, former governor Lamido’s eight years was a monumental disaster in Jigawa as he concentrated his energy more in bragging and showing off his demurred personality than developmental governance and bringing the dividend of democracy to the people of Jigawa state. The good people of Jigawa state are, indeed, more happy with the APC governments of President Buhari and Governor Abubakar than the corrupt, inept and wasteful PDP government under Lamido and former President Goodluck Jonathan. It is on the basis of this reality that President Buhari and Governor Abubakar are sure to win the presidential and gubernatorial elections 2019, respectively, by another landslide.

I will, therefore, advise that rather than wasting his time on an unrealistic presidential ambition and chasing shadows and perceived political enemies, Sule Lamido should concentrate his efforts and resources in dispensing the plethora of corruption and other criminal cases pending in courts of competent jurisdictions against him. It is most unfortunate that criminally-minded people are seizing on PDP’s 16-year misrule in Nigeria, whereby corruption had been elevated to a status symbol and clout of authority, to seek political offices, elective and appointive. Lamido should also endeavour to clear his name which has been bruised and battered by the humongous corruption charges hanging on his neck. In fact, Sule Lamido owes Nigerians, particularly the good and industrious people of Jigawa state, convincing explanations as to whether the staggering amount of money being traced to his corruption dragnet is real or not. These are enormous tasks confronting him rather than seeking to rule Nigeria, despite the excellent performance of

President Buhari’s APC-led government. In fact, it is impracticable for Lamido to rule Nigeria from the Kuje Prison, if the court eventually convicts him and commits him to prison. This is my candid advice and Sule Lamido will do well to take heed.

Abdullahi writes from Dutse