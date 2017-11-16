Rangers to camp in Ijebu-Ode for new season

Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote has picked Ijebu-Ode as pre-season training camp for his new club

No date has yet been fixed for the team’s departure as the former Enyimba coach has embarked on a fresh screening after the two-month screening exercise conducted by stop-gap coach Sylvanus Okpala.

“We have a new coach and he has chosen Ijebu-Ode for our preseason camp”, an official said yesterday

“But we have not been informed when the team will move to Ijebu-Ode.

“For now, he is taking a fresh look at the players selected by former coach Sylvanus Okpala, after his two-month screening exercise”.

No fewer than 61 players attended the exercise, described by many as “a crowd at this time”.

Ogunbote’s contract, SCORENigeria understands, has a clause that guarantees him free hand in matters concerning players recruitment and team selection.

