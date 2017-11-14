Police faults ranking as ‘worst’ by international organization

The police has again faulted the ranking of the Nigeria police as the worst by the World Internal Security and Police Index, WISPI.

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police, zone 11, Mr. Agboola Oshodi Glover, described the ranking as mischievous and untrue.

The AIG in charge of Ondo, Oyo and Osun, stated this during a chat with journalists at the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Tuesday .

He said the work of Nigeria police is known to the international community, saying they are only not truthful and trying to push the police down.

According to Glover, what the police in some developed countries are doing deserve ranking them the worst. But, they just want to push us down.

He said the police would continue to handle internal security in the best way that would further promote the goodwill of the police.

“The society is trying to push us down. Nigeria police is better even than those that are rating it worst. But, that would not stop us from doing our best. He appealed to journalists to support the police by furnishing the police with useful information that would help in combating crime in the society. Speaking on the effort of the command to reduce crime on Akure road in Ondo state, the AIG said the command has increased surveillance on the road. He stressed the need for the police to be on some major roads so as to assist the citizen and fighting crime in the society.