Police demolish 200 kidnappers’ camps in Lagos

Commissioner of Police, Lagos state, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, yesterday declared that there is no single kidnappers’ camp in the state following the destruction of over 200 camps hitherto operated by the men of the underworld.

He spoke on “The Roles and Expectations of Security Agencies in securing lives and properties in our Schools” at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department, Bolaji Salami at a workshop tagged: “Towards a safe and Secured Learning Environment” organised by the Lagos state government to train principals, vice-principals, counsellors and hostel master on safety and security, said kidnapping was not peculiar to Lagos state or Nigeria.

Salami said kidnapping in the state was mainly for ransom collection because the kidnappers were formerly armed robbers and pipeline vandals who were frustrated by the fierce battle that the police engaged them.

The result of the sustained battle against bank robbery, according to him, was that there had not been a single bank robbery in the State in the last two years forcing the armed robbers to change to kidnapping.

The schools, he opined, were seen as soft targets by kidnappers who wanted to catch in on the sentiment and outpouring of emotion that would come from the public to put pressure on government and parents to pay ransom.

The police, according to him, have deployed armed personnel to all boarding schools to secure them day and night while intensive patrol of all neighbourhoods had been heightened to forestall recurrence.

He warned criminals in the state to find something legal to do because the Rapid Response Squad was now in possession of equipment that could locate anyone in any part of the state “thus there is no hiding place for them in Lagos state.”

Earlier, Prof. Mopelola Omoegun, in a lecture titled: “Towards a Safer School Environment, a Guidance and Counseling Approach,” suggested that giving security tips to children in groups, during assembly and during classroom teaching would help them to be security conscious.

He added that children should be encouraged to be very observant and to report strange movements or faces.