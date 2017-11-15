PGI condemns plans to decommission female cadets

By Chizoba Ogbeche

National coordinator, Proactive Gender Initiative (PGI), an Abuja based non-governmental organisation, Barr. Esther Uzoma, has expressed worry over the claims that the military has recommended the decommissioning of female cadets.

Uzoma, who is a human rights and gender activist, in a press statement, yesterday in Abuja, said such a move negates the constitution and was sign that Nigeria was not ready for growth and development.

She said that the proposal coming at a time when there is global effort to promote inclusion and empowerment of the girl-child, Nigeria was moving in the opposite direction, called for great concern.

The statement read in part: “If the discrimination is true, then it violates Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and would not be allowed to stand. It is inconceivable in this age and time that anybody, more so a woman would, by the reason of her gender, be discriminated against from playing active role in our military.

“History is replete with women that held their own and served their communities well. Queen Amina is one of such notable figures that demonstrated bravery and leadership in her time.

“It is an aberration, a misnomer to think that the Giant of Africa will toe the path of ignominy on gender inclusiveness when countries like Congo has more women in active combatant roles. In Eritrea, a quarter of its soldiers are women. So why should our women be discriminated based on gender?

“We at the PGI urge President Buhari to disavow any such recommendation and allow the girl-child to rise to her full potential. Our president cannot play host to powerful women leaders and emerging ones like Malala Yousafzai and turn round to spite our own women,” she stressed.

She further stated that if the directive is not rescinded, the PGI would challenge the matter in court and called on all Nigerians of good conscience to resist the obnoxious policy.