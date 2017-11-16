PDP: Group cautions against imposition, duress voting

By Emeka Nze

Abuja

The PDP Rescue Group has urged the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to allow for a free, fair and transparent election in which party delegates will elect candidates of their choices without any form of duress or imposition.

To achieve this, the group said the National Caretaker Committee must ensure that the congresses leading to the convention are also free and fair.

The group in a communiqué signed by its secretary and former Sokoto state Deputy Governor, Muktar Shagari, also called the current leadership of the party, to fairly resolve the crisis associated with congresses recently conducted in some states.

The communique read: “That the future success or failure of the PDP as a viable political party is wholly dependent on the forthcoming National Convention;

“That given the importance of the convention in determining the future of the party, all hands must be on deck to support the efforts of the National Caretaker Committee, in achieving a hitch-free successful National Convention;

“That the National Caretaker Committee must allow for a free, fair and transparent election in which party delegates elect candidates of their choices without any form of duress or imposition;

“To achieve the above, the National Caretaker Committee must ensure the congresses leading to the convention are also free and fair. To this end, the Group call on the National Caretaker Committee to fairly resolve the crisis associated with congresses recently conducted in some states.

“The Group commends the efforts of the National Caretaker Committee in steering the affairs of the party so far and advised that the party strictly adhere to rule of law and constitutionalism in the resolution of all party issues.

“That this is the best and only way to attain a successful National Convention and to keep the party strong, united and viable enough to win the next-coming general elections.”