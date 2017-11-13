PDP CHAIR: Candidates facing corruption trial won’t be disqualifi ed – Makarf

National Caretaker Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Mohammed Ahmed Makarfi , has disclosed that aspirants with pending corruption cases in court will not be disqualified from contesting the national chairmanship position at the party’s elective convention billed for next month in Abuja.

Makarfi made the clarifi cation while fi elding questions from journalists in Kaduna when one of the candidates in the national chairmanship race, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, alongside his campaign entourage paid him a courtesy visit. At the last count, there are eight candidates jostling for the party’s top seat. They are; Bode George, Jimi Agbaje, Gbenga Daniel, Tunde Adeniran, Taoheed Adedoja, Rashidi Ladoja, Raymond Dokpesi and Uche Secondus. Of these, four of them namely; Messrs. Dokpesi,

Daniel, Secondus and Ladoja, are answering various corruption charges in court. The clarifi cation came against the backdrop of an alleged move by the PDP leadership to drop Daniel and others facing prosecution in order not to jeopardise the party’s future. Dismissing the report as false, Makarfi said: “If you play that game (disqualifi cation of candidates based on pending EFCC case), that will be playing into the hands of the government in such a way that every one of us can be charged to court so that PDP will have no candidate.

“Except you are convicted by a court of law, nothing can stop you from contesting even the general election not to talk of party issue. So, we shouldn’t play into the hands of those we want to unseat,” he said. The party also reacted to reports that its December 9 national convention may be postponed due to lack of funds. “There is no truth in that allegation. We are all set, we are not lagging behind,” Makarfi further added.

PDP warns on Wike

Meanwhile, the PDP has warned that “constant harassment and attempt on the life of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state is an open invitation to anarchy and a plan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ignite crisis against the state.” A statement by the Director, PDP Publicity Division, Chinwe Nnorom, alleged that Wike’s convoy was ambushed by a contingent of security apparatus, led by the Commander of Special AntiRobbery Squad (SARS), in the state, Mr. Akin Fakorede and supervised by Amaechi’s ADC, Mr. Debewari. While condemning the attack, the statement called on President Muhammadu Buhari to effect immediate transfer of Mr. Fakorede of SARS out of the state without delay.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is once again constrained to draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to another assassination attempt by his Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on the Governor of Rivers state, Chief Nyesom Wike yesterday being Saturday, November 11, 2017 in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

“The convoy of Governor Wike was ambushed by a contingent of security apparatus led by the commander of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), in Rivers State, Mr. Akin Fakorede and supervised by Amaechi’s ADC, Mr. Debewari. “We are also calling on the international community to take note of this chain of activities that is carefully planned by the ruling APC and being executed by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

“If anything happens to Governor Wike or his immediate family and aides, the APC and Mr. Amaechi should be held responsible. A stitch in time saves nine.”