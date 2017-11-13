Oshiomhole still plotting Oyegun’s removal, APC chieftain warns 

A lawyer and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Elvis Asoro has accused the immediate-past governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole of plotting the removal of the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Asoro described as lame, the spirited defence put up by the former governor denying the allegation.

But the former governor had in a press statement issued by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, stated that he would not use underground methods to seek a position if he was interested in it.

In a statement signed Monday in Abuja, Asoro revealed that in the lead up to the recent APC National Caucus/National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings, Oshiomhole embarked on an elaborate lobbying scheme to remove and replace the APC National Chairman.

“A national Newspaper reported how Oshiomhole lobbied 17 APC governors to support his bid for the APC National Chairmanship. There was no denial from Oshiomhole of this report. However, Oshiomhole has been quick to deny a similar claim by, according to the ex-governor, an ‘unknown group’.

“This is how his media aide explains the misadventure: ‘It is true that many observers and party faithful have voiced their preference for Oshiomhole to lead the APC, but that does not mean that they are sponsored by him or got his approval.’ One may ask, who are these ‘many observers’ and ‘party faithful’ and why the choice of Oshiomhole and nobody else?”, Asoro queried..

Speaking further, Asoro said, “Oshiomhole may as well deny that he lobbied hard, with humiliating futility, for the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, which fell vacant with the suspension and eventual sack of Babachir Lawal. He may also deny that, on the strength of indications of an imminent cabinet reshuffle, he is frantically lobbying for a ministerial position, with the implication of dislodging the current Hon. Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, a respected son of Edo State. Meanwhile, Oshiomhole’s campaign posters are all over the place to become a Senator.

“The APC tradition is that the governor of the state is the leader of the party in the state just as the president is the leader of the party in the country. However, the power-hungry Oshiomhole has bulldozed himself into the position of the de facto APC state leader for Edo, thereby usurping the legitimate position of H.E. Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State. Would Oshiomhole have accepted anyone else parading himself as leader of APC when he was governor? Is Oshiomhole trying to reduce or portray the Governor of Edo State as his puppet? Did he not fight the notion of godfatherism in our politics? By his self-confession as leader of the APC in Edo State, Oshiomhole has revealed himself to the world that he is a hypocrite of the highest order.

“Oshiomhole is entitled to wave his flag on the number of schools his administration renovated; the Okpekpe road (marathon) race; the number of roads it constructed; as well as the university he used the resources of the state to establish right in front of his country home. However, time will tell if the processes for these “achievements” will pass the tests of transparency and accountability.

“Nigerians will recall how Oshiomhole’s toxic governance of Edo state almost cost our great party the election of the incumbent APC governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, but for the last-ditch efforts of the President, APC governors, APC National Chairman and other party leaders that ultimately ensured the APC’s victory during the last Edo State governorship election.

While he said there was tremendous pressure on him to replace Chief Odigie-Oyegun, the former governor said those who are accusing him of taking steps to actualize such pressure where only being nervous and panicky.