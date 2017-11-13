Ola Aina rates his performance against Mahrez

On loan Chelsea defender Ola Aina has given his personal assessment of his performance against Leicester City and Algeria star man Riyad Mahrez in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Algeria in Constantine on Friday.

Deployed as a left full back as opposed to his preferred role as a right full back , Aina was part of the Nigerian defence which stood firm until a dubious penalty was awarded to the Algerians.

Aina was up against the reigning African Football of The Year and the Hull City defender feels he coped well against the tricks, pace and abilities of Mahrez who was substituted in the second half.

“It was a good game, I think I play a good game, it was a tough game as well because Algeria they are not a weak side”, he said in a video posted on the official twitter handle of the NFF

“I was up against Mahrez as well for the majority of the game and it it was a good challenge for me, because the world knows how good a player he is, for me to be able to defend as well as I did against Mahrez I was happy”.

Share this:

WhatsApp



Tweet

