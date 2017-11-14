Ojodomo runs riot as Katsina pip Jangorzo of Niger Rep

By Gbenga Jolaosho

Abuja

Youngster Micah Ojodomo was the star of the match as Katsina United started their pre-season campaign in style with a 3-1 win against Jangorzo FC of Niger Republic.

It was ‘The Chanji Boys’ first match since the end of 2016/2017 NPFL season and the first match under new coach Abdullahi Biffo.

Coach Biffo said he was satisfied with his team’s performance.

“It was a nice preparatory match ahead of the pre-season Gold Cup Tournament in Ilorin,” he said.

“We just wanted to use the match to check and ascertain the fitness level of our players.

“But they have been able to prove to me now that they are ready and good to go from what I have seen here.

“This is my first match in charge of the team and I am extremely happy that I got a positive result to kick start my time with Katsina United.

“I am impressed with the performance of my team.”

It was a game full of action with both teams displaying good football artistry early in the game.

The visitors drew the first blood on seven minutes through new signing Ibrahim Nurudeen, who joined from Remo Stars.

He tapped into the empty net after he was set up by Ojodomo, who capitalised on a defensive error by an opposing defender.

Katsina United continued to stamp their authority on the game as they enjoyed more of the possession, passing from left to right and dictating the pace to the delight of the spectators.

Another defensive error in the game led to the second goal of the game, but this time around against Katsina United.

A pass aimed at Precious by Timothy Danladi was intercepted by Jangorzo attacker and he settled down, took his time before slotting the ball into the top corner of the net beyond goalkeeper Boje and restore parity.

Ojodomo, who seems to have goal in him in every game and played last season mostly in the Katsina feeders team, put Katsina United back in front two minutes later when he connected well a squared ball into the 18-yard box of the hosts by Debo Fashanu, another new boy from Mighty Jets.

Debo Fashanu dribbled past his marker on the left flank and supplied a sumptuous ball into the goal area of Jangorzo for Ojodomo to tap into the back of the net.

Jangorzo fought back, but Katsina United defence led by Timothy Danladi was impenetrable as the first half ended 2 – 1 in favour of ‘The Chanji Boys’.

Only Timothy Danladi started the second half as coach Biffo overhauled his team by introducing 10 fresh legs after half-time.

Joshua Agboola, who has overcome a seven-month injury layoff, made his presence felt on 65th minutes after he combined well with Adah Stephen to increase the score line to 3 – 1.

Agboola made a one-two move with Adah before he buried the return ball into the right corner of the net.