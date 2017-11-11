NPower: Osun volunteers differ over permanent appointment

They spoke with our correspondent in Osogbo, the state capital during the distribution of device to the volunteers.

One of the volunteers, Dada Sina, commended the federal government for the initiative, saying the programme has in no small way reduced poverty.

He observed that suffering of some graduates who are beneficiary of the gesture, have been reduced to a minimum level.

According to him, husband and wife are beneficiary of the programme in some homes while about four people are beneficiary in some families.

He urged the volunteers to ensure adequate savings out of the N30,000 stipend, insisting that “serious person should think beyond permanency and make better use of the opportunity.

“I think we need to first commend the president for the regular payment of stipend and the device given to everybody. To me, Obe good term, deserves another.

Another volunteer, Agboola AbduRafiu, urged the federal government to sustain the programme. He said the government should replace those that are retiring from government agencies with the volunteers.

He noted that Osun state Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, used the method when he recruited teachers and some staffs from the O’YES volunteers.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government for adopting Aregbesola’s method saying the programme has alleviated poverty in the country.

On her own, Adeleke Mary, said that the federal government should find a way of making the volunteers more happy after the two year programme.

She said, “I will only appeal to President Buhari to give us money to start business after the two years. If he can give us reasonable amount, may of us would be more happy with whatever we do with the money.