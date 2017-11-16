No, shows Nigeria as haven for rascality – Haruna

A public affairs commentator, Face Book activist and Publisher of World Entourage Magazine, Abdulahi O. Haruna however sees the development as one depicting Nigeria as haven for rascality. Zakariyau Abdulrahman reports.

Sir, what is your opinion on the recent faceoff between the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike and Minister of Transportation Rotimi Ameachi?

The barbarism of Rotimi Ameachi and Nyesom Wike if this is the democracy they inundated us, I am sorry, we entered ‘one chance’! As reckless as military rule was, they have absolute respect for institutions. They are a bunch of refined and disciplined personnel. Rules under military formation were obeyed and respected. The sense of patriotism and nationalism were high during our military voyage.

Juxtapose that era with this era of sham and gross impunity and blatant indiscipline by the so-called democratic actors. The difference is damn clear. The rancour, non accountability and abuse of institutions that characterizes our version of democratic experiences are so appalling.

“During military rule, we had few looters in government, today almost every government official is in the race to loot and loot. Look at the foolishness in Rivers, where two government officials took to the street to dent the image of Nigeria! Who does that?

Could this be described as part of the abuse of democratic system of government in Nigeria?

The interpretation of that irresponsible act is that Nigeria is a haven for rascality. If government officials can take the laws into their hands, what then is that fate of the governed? This is the worst scenario in our national history where robotic and zombie security operatives are pitched against each other to fight for politicians.

“I am ashamed of this version of democracy that can’t punish abuse of powers. Tragically, the President is not going to say anything because he has been blackmailed into the submission that he is a democrat. Who democrat don epp?

“It will be a shame if the president does nothing about the barbarism of Rotimi Ameachi and Nyesom Wike. Democracy cannot thrive under such stupidity. And the top echelon of our security architecture must gather all the daft security personnel that participated in that cinema of shame in Rivers state and punish them squarely. Policing is essentially to maintain law and order and not to be stooges to irresponsible politicians”, he said angrily.