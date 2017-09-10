No Chibok girl attempted suicide in my School-Atiku 

Former Vice President and Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described as ‘hogwash,’ a report credited to Sahara Reporters, that one of the freed Chibok girls attempted suicide because of his School, saying he was “not aware that anyone is forced to attend ABTI schools.”

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser Maxi Paul Ibe, Sunday in Abuja, Atiku said his intention to give the freed Chibok girls the best possible education made him to help set up the foundation programme to create an opportunity for them in a familiar environment.

While recalling what he did to an earlier batch in 2014, the Waziri Adamawa was “shocked that some would be journalists think it is fair game to exploit a young girl’s trauma to score cheap political points.

“Atiku Abubakar is not aware that anyone is forced to attend ABTI schools. The story is contrived hogwash. He urges the media, a critical partner in our march to progress and development to remember that not everything is about 2019.

“Unfortunately, the best intentions can backfire. These girls are still healing, and clearly, the recent deterioration of the security situation in the North East has opened old wounds.

“The Waziri Adamawa prays that those who have suffered so much get all the treatment and support they need, and urgently calls on the Federal Government to honour its promise to make Nigerians feel safe again.”