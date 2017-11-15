NLC commiserates with late Momoh’s family

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has hailed the contribution of the late Director- General of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Electoral Institute, Prof Abubakar Momoh to the Nigerian democracy.

Speaking when he received Tawa Momoh, wife of the former DG in his office, NLC president, Ayuba Wabba said organised labour and Nigerians is grateful for the role he played in the democratic process.

The Congress while offering its condolences to the family of the late professor who died last May, promised to ensure the achievements of the prominent Nigerian civil society leader is not forgotten.

Wabba promised that NLC will do its best to assist the family to ensure they do not miss their bread winner much.

He said, “I am aware that ASUU has lent their support to make sure the family doesn’t feel the impact that much. His work still remains with us despite his demise. The consolation we have is that he has impacted positively on the larger society.”

In her response, the widow, Mrs Momoh thanked the Congress for their care and concern.

