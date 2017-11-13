Nigerian -born Solanke joins England squad

England have called up Liverpool striker Dominic Ayodele Solanke and Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook for Tuesday’s friendly against Brazil at Wembley.

Solanke, whose father hails from Ogun State, was top scorer for England’s Under-20 World Cup-winning side during the summer, with Cook the captain.

Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, on loan at Norwich, was brought into the squad on Friday to replace Stoke’s Jack Butland, who has broken a finger.

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has withdrawn after picking up a thigh injury in the draw with Germany.

Chelsea’s Gary Cahill is expected to return to the squad to replace Jones.

Aidy Boothroyd’s team beat Ukraine 2-0 and after watching his side hold world champions Germany at Wembley, England manager Gareth Southgate said it would be a “no-brainer” to add some under-21 players to his group before the visit of Brazil.

“It would be a good experience for a couple of the under-21s to have a few days with the seniors and to be involved against Brazil would be a brilliant experience,” said Southgate.

Gunn, who has never featured for Manchester City, has represented England at all age groups from under-16 level and will join West Ham keeper Joe Hart and Everton’s Jordan Pickford in the senior set-up.

His father Bryan played six times as a goalkeeper Scotland and was best known for his time at Norwich between 1986 and 1998.

Last Friday, Brazil continued their fine form with a 3-1 friendly win over Japan in France.

