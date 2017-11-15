Nigeria not going to World Cup in Russia as spectator – Minister

Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Solomon Dalung, said on Wednesday that Nigeria would not be going to the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a spectator.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the minister said the Super Eagles would participate in the game as strong contenders.

He said the successes recorded by team was as a result of the cooperation of all stakeholders.

He said if the team continues to enjoy this type of support, the World Cup trophy would be heading towards the giant of Africa, Nigeria.

“I congratulate Nigerians and the government of Nigeria but the rider to that was that in our plans for Russia 2018, we have a driving philosophy, our principle for 2018 is that Nigeria is not going to Russia as spectator, we are contenders and that the world should watch out for the new Nigerian soccer. So, we engage Argentina and Argentina is one of the highly ranked football association in Nigeria.

“So, we engage the team to test and from the outcome of what happened yesterday ( Tuesday evening ) there is no doubt that Nigeria has made a statement. The joy of it all is that there is a unity of purpose among the administrators, our players are in high spirit and they are prepared to make Nigeria proud.

“This victory couldn’t have been possible if there was no consensus of all the stakeholders in the football family, when I talk about stakeholders, I am looking at football fans, am looking at the media, private sector, the government, partners and the promoters.

“But we will continue to work hard to make this country proud, if we enjoy this type of support I want to assure Nigerians that trophy will be heading towards the greatest economy in Africa, the giant of Africa, Nigeria,” he said.