Nigeria faces Argentina 5pm today

The mouth watering international friendly between 2018 World Cup qualifiers Nigeria and Argentina will kick off by 5pm Nigerian time.

Top official of the team also confirmed captain Mikel Obi will return to the Eagles starting line up after he was rested for Friday’s game in Algeria.

“The game will start at 7pm local time, which is 5pm in Nigeria,” Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye informed from Russia

It was further gathered that skipper Mikel who was left out of the final World cup qualifier in Algeria on Friday, will return to the starting XI against Argentina on Tuesday.

The Eagles arrived Russia via chartered flight on Saturday from Algeria.

They had their first training session yesterday at the match venue in Krasnoder.

Weather conditions are similar to the cold the team encountered in Constantine, Algeria – lowest 6-9 degrees and warmest 17-19 degrees.

Each team is given permission to have six changes according to the organisers of the match.

