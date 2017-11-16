NHRC lauds Red Cross over database on missing persons

By Binta Shama

Abuja

Acting Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mrs Oti Ovrawah, has commended the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) for procuring equipment for the establishment of national database on missing persons in Nigeria.

She made made commendation during the official handover ceremony of equipment procured by the Red Cross in Abuja yesterday.

“This indeed is a step in the right direction and I commend ICRC for taking the step.”

She said “when the National Technical Committee (NTC) was inaugurated, it was not clear how this goal would be achieved and what resources would be available for the project but the support from Red Cross has given more hope that there are better days ahead.

“We acknowledge the commitment of ICRC towards the furtherance of humanitarian work globally and recognise their importance in the establishment of the Database of the Missing persons in Nigeria as a humanitarian initiative.”

According to her, hosting the national database of missing persons was in line with the commission’s mandate, and that they were totally ready to making it a reality.

Chairperson of NTC, Mrs Maryam Uwais, while speaking on the establishment and management of a database of missing persons in Nigeria, said the procurement of the equipment to cover both the headquarters in Abuja and the three pilot states for the project was commendable.

“We have articulated the skills, equipment and other resources necessary for the successful take-off of the project and have proposed a pilot project to cover three states of Borno, Rivers, and Benue. A formal request has been sent to the federal government on this and we are hopeful that the necessary resources will be made available for this noble initiative,” Uwais said.

Speaking earlier, the HoD ICRC, Mr Eloi Fillon, said the need for the project equipment such as laptops, printers and other electronic gadgets, was to facilitate the process in acquiring information and being able to identify the whereabouts of missing persons to.