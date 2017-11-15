NAWOJ condemns assault on female journalists

By Binta Shama

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT chapter, has condemned the recent attack on one of her members, Mrs. Josie Mudashiru.

A press statement by the chapter’s Secretary, Mrs Grace Njoku, yesterday in Abuja, said Mrs Mudashiru of Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA) was allegedly assaulted by Mr. Nnachi Okafor, of the same organisation, on October 6, 2017.

According to her, “NAWOJ FCT at the end of its November congress on November 4, totally condemned the act, describing it as despicable and a spite on womanhood.

“Congress, therefore, called on the FCTA and other relevant bodies to look into the matter with a view to ensuring that fairness is upheld as well as serve as a deterrent to those who molest women in work places.”

Speaking on the incident, chairperson, FCT NAWOJ, Comrade Stella Okoh-Esene, said “no matter the level of provocation, no man should raise his hand against a woman in the work place because there are laid down rules for channelling grievances for appropriate action.”

In another development, the association called on media houses to ensure prompt payment of journalists, especially women journalists, because they are in the forefront of taking care of the family.

She said, the congress resolved that NAWOJ FCT would continue to stand up the rights of its members at all times.