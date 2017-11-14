Man who killed banker with single punch found not guilty of murder

A man who killed a banker with a single punch in an unprovoked attack has been found not guilty of murder.

Trevor Timon, 31, delivered a ‘powerful’ left hook to Oliver Dearlove’s head, knocking him unconscious.

But the defendant denied intending to seriously hurt the 30-year-old and said he was just ‘pissed off’ at one of his friends for making a racist comment.

The jobless plasterer, of Plumstead, south-east London, admitted manslaughter and was today cleared of murder after a jury deliberated for three hours.

The victim’s mother Joy Wright and girlfriend Claire Wheatley sat in court hroughout the Old Bailey trial supported by other family members.

One of the women claimed Oliver was ‘polite’ while admiring her baby pictures, while the victim’s friend Andrew Cook said Timon as angry and came out of nowhere ‘looking for a fight’.

Giving evidence, Timon admitted telling the victim ‘if you don’t get out of my face I will knock you out’ but said it was just a ‘figure of speech’.

The defendant, who is mixed race, said he was upset when one of the victim’s friends laughed and called him a ‘half chap’.

Timon will be sentenced at the Old Bailey.

