Man arrested for ‘having affairs’ with 15-year-old boy in Minna

By Aideloje Ojo

Minna

The police in Niger state have arrested 65 –year- old, Patrick Kalu, for engaging in homosexual relationship with a 15-year-old, Victor Inne, in a remote area of Minna.

Kalu was said to have lured the teenage boy from Karimo area of Abuja on the pretence of securing a job for him before turning him into a homosexual mate.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abigail Unaeze, confirmed the story at the weekend while parading criminal suspects arrested in the state, including the old man.

In the same vein, Unaeze confirmed that an 80-year- old man, Manu Kwacha, and his son, Likita Manu, were arrested for killing an 90-year-old man, Inne Kaiyo, over allegations of witch craft.

Manu and his son were said to have blamed Kaiyo for the death of a 17-year -old daughter, who died after a brief illness before hacking him down with sticks.

Unaeze said about 14 armed robbery suspects have also been arrested from various locations in the state, adding that the suspects would soon be charged to court when investigations were completed, noting that the command was determined to reduce crime in the state and appealed to the public to volunteer useful information that would lead to arrest of those involved in criminal activities across the state.