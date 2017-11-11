Lagos lawmakers deny berating Ambode over LG executives

By Tope Musowo

The Lagos state House of Assembly has frowned at what it termed ‘misconceptions’ of its letter to the executive arm on the constitution of local government executives.

The Assembly expressed its displeasures in a statement signed by Hon Sanai Agunbiade, the Majority Leader, on the topic: “Re: Lagos state House of Assembly kicks against Ambode’s imposed local government executive list”.

The statement read in parts: “The attention of the Lagos State House of Assembly has been drawn to the above captioned mischief currently making the rounds especially in the print and social media.

“The sensational falsehood stems from the calculated, subjective and tainted misinterpretation and misrepresentation of a pedagogue issued by the House of Assembly dated 3 rd Nov 2017 with reference No LSHA/FAD/O/155/82 directed to the State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs- Hon Muslim Folami.

“The said letter titled Appointment of Supervisors to the Local Government Councils / Local Council Development Areas was solely predicated at guiding the newly positioned Chairmen of Councils on the need for appropriate procedure as well as intimating them with the relevant provisions of the operational administrative guidelines.