Lafia emir pledges support to Police

Emir of Lafia in Nasarawa state, Dr. Isa Mustapha Agwai 1, has pledged that traditional institutions will continue to assist and cooperate with Nigeria Police Force to ensure the success of its activities in fighting crime in the country.

He made the pledged when the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, visited him in his palace in Lafia.

It would be recalled that the police boss was in Lafia to commission the State Police Command headquarters donated by Governor Umaru Al-Makura.

The emir, who also commended the IGP for putting in place, “measures that have led to improved security and doused heightened tension in various parts of the country in recent times”,

“The country is faced with security challenges, ranging from insurgency, militancy, kidnappings and armed robberies”, he said, nothing that with the diligence and commitment of the IGP, most of these challenges had been surmounted, while efforts were on to protect lives and properties of Nigeria.

He enjoined the IGP to continue with the good work of providing adequate security to Nigerians, “and not to be distracted with the activities of ungodly people in our mix “.

He said Idris’s contributions in dousing the rate of crimes in the state during his days as CP, were highly commendable, saying he had contributed immensely in peace and unity of the people of the state.

He also called on him to accord top priority to the welfare and comfort of officers and men across the country.

Earlier, IGP Idris underscored the role of traditional institutions in complementing the effort of security operatives in checkmating criminal activities.

He said that the role of traditional institutions in sustaining peace and unity in the country could not be under-emphasised and noted that the police force will not relent in partnering the institution.