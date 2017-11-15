Kebbi to create permanent settlement for nomads

By Kabiru Dogon Daji

Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state government has declared its determination to create a permanent settlement for Fulani cattle breeders with all the basic amenities for their well being and their animals.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Abubakar Muazu Dakingari, said the governor gave the assurance while welcoming back the first batch of Fulani herders and livestock farmers, under the aegis of Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBA), who attended a sensitisation workshop on modern dairy production in Oyo state.

The statement indicated that the governor specifically emphasised that government would provide abundant water and animal feeds in a permanent settlements to be created across the Fulani concentrated areas in the state.

The governor further directed the leadership of Miyetti Allah to ensure that, all the Fulani resident in the state had been registered for the ongoing registration exercise so as to enable the government to provide them with the necessary support and financial assistance.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Dr. Usman Umar Dakingari, told the governor that the Fulani community in the state would remain grateful to his administration for uplifting their standard of living.

He added that the recent visit by the state team of cattle rearers to Oyo state where they attended a workshop organised by Friesland Campina Company on modern dairy production has boosted their morale and inculcated knowledge on them on how to improve the quality of milk production locally.