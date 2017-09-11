Kaduna Electric loses 638MW in 152 outages

Kaduna Electric has refuted claims of load rejection, while blaming the Transmission Company of Nigeria for intermittent interruption of power supply in its operational area after losing 638.2 megawatts last month in 152 outages requested by TCN.

Management of the company described as ‘’factually incorrect‘’, recent media reports attributed to TCN that the distribution company is rejecting power allocated to it for distribution to its customers.

According to a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna by its Head, Corporate Communications, Malam Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the company said contrary to the report, it had lately taken more than its allocation, a development which he said cost the company millions of naira.

‘’While it is not in our tradition to engage in blame game, in the month of August alone, TCN demanded that we dropped load on emergency on 152 different occasions, which resulted in the loss of 653.2 megawatts.

“Invoices submitted to the Company by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading plc, NBET indicated that Kaduna Electric received 8.34%, 8.44%, 9.42%, 9.06%, and 8.70% of total power generated in the months of January, February, March, April, and May 2017 respectively.

“This is way above its monthly allocation of eight per cent of the total power generation sent to the national grid. With the exception of the last two months, the monthly invoice submitted by NBET has consistently shown that our Company is taking much more than its allocation.

“Consequently, we have been paying dearly for our commitment to meet the energy need of our customers. It therefore does not appeal to logic and verifiable fact to list Kaduna Electric among distribution companies rejecting load.” he said.