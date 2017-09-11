Jigawa spends N4bn on water in 2 years

Jigawa state government said it has spent over N4billion on water supply in two years as part of efforts to bring water scarcity in the state to an end.

State Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba

Hannahgiwa, made this know at a stakeholder’s workshop organised by

the Hadejia Jama-are Komadugu Yobe basin trust fund held in Dutse.

Garba explained that the amount was spent between May 2015 and

May 2017 in various water projects executed by the present administration across the 27 local government areas in the state.

“This administration has given water supply priority, and we are

targeting to make every part of the state has access to good drinking

water before the end of our first tenure”.

The commissioner explain that out of the amount spent over N802

million naira was spent on rehabilitation of water facilities across,

N3billion naira was expended on new projects while N285million naira

was used for the construction of VIP latrines across the state.

He also disclosed N1, 893 billion naira was expended on the supply of

diesel that was used to power engines that supply water as well as

purchase water treatment chemicals during the period under review.