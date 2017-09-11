Jaiz Bank hits N15bn capital base, raises branches to 30

Jaiz Bank branches have grown from five to 30 with a corresponding growth in its capital base from N5 billion to N15 billion over the last 15 years of operation in Nigeria, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mallam Hassan Usman, has disclosed.

He however said that ‘‘it is not yet uhuru’’ for the Nigerian economy even with the declaration by the federal government that the nation has exited recession.

Usman spoke with journalist in Ilorin on the sideline of Jaiz Bank Islamic banking awareness forum in Ilorin at the weekend.

The bank chief said though the news of Nigeria exiting recession ‘‘is good for all of us’’, he expressed reservations that many Nigerian still lack the financial capacity to wriggle out of the situation.

He expressed hope that the 100 billion bond to be offered by the Central Bank of Nigeria in the coming week would bring relive to Nigerians as the economy was expected to thrive again.

Usman said the forum organised by Jaiz Bank in Ilorin was to ‘‘get feedback’’ from its customers about it products and services as regards Islamic banking and as well educate prospective customers.

He said the bank offered unique services to customers by partnering them in the area of trade to grow their business and not offering loans that will subject them to hardship. ‘‘We trade with them, we don’t give loan ’’.