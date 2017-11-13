Impunity culture receding in Nigeria – Buhari

‘It’s tough clearing PDP rot’

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the culture of impunity inherited at the inception of his government two years ago was fast receding. The statement was made in excerpts of a book entitled: “Making steady, sustainable progress for Nigeria’s peace and prosperity: a mid-term scorecard on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration,” authored by the Presidential Media Team.

The book, which will be presented to the public on November 16 in Abuja, was sighted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). “Corruption, insecurity and the parlous economy were the challenges inherited at inception. “They have been addressed and are still being addressed boldly and honestly.

“Steadily, the culture of impunity is receding; the aff ront of terrorists overrunning security troops and encroaching on our territorial integrity has been reversed.

Th e task of revamping the economy remains work-in-progress,” President Buhari wrote in the foreword of the 348-book, which is a compendium of notable achievements of his administration since May 29, 2015.

The publication was edited by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity; Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, and Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, (Office of the Vice President). Th e Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) contributed to the publication.

The book, authored by the Presidential Media Team, is a documentation of notable achievements of the Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration since its inauguration. President Buhari wrote the foreword of the 348-page book, highlighting milestones of all the federal ministries and some select departments and agencies, in the last two years. Th e book will be reviewed by Tony Momoh while APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, is the keynote speaker/ book presenter.

PDP rots – FG

Meanwhile, the federal government has acknowledged making headway in clearing the rots, looting, impunity and plundering of the nation’s economy, perpetrated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this in Lagos at a media parley yesterday, described the task as tough. According to him, government was working round the clock to take Nigeria out of the “hell hole the PDP dumped the nation and it will be a tragedy if the party is ever allowed to come back to power in 2019.”

Mohammed said the Buhari administration had made tremendous progress in the fight against corruption, insecurity and in revamping the economy. Specifi cally, the minister said with the enforcement of Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy, N3 trillion had accrued to government purse.

He said the government had successfully removed the N108 billion in maintenance fees payable to banks, pre-TSA and monthly saving of N24.7 billion, adding that another N120 billion had also been saved with the elimination of thousands of ghost workers in the system.

The minister said nothing showedthe PDP rot more than the level of corruption inherited by the Buhari administration. “Our commonwealth was looted with impunity by the same people who now say they want to come back. Indeed, it will not just be a tragedy, but a double tragedy, if we ever allow these same people to preside over our commonwealth.

“Where do we start? Do we want a Diezani back as Petroleum Minister, after the recovery of at least 43 million dollars and 56 houses from this one person?

Do we want the 2.9 billion dollars that has been successfully traced and recovered from looters by the EFCC since the inauguration of the present administration, to be re-looted? “What about the 151 million dollars and N8 billion in looted funds that have been recovered from just three sources as a direct result of the introduction of the whistle-blower policy?” he further quipped. Mohammed also said, under the PDP, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), only remitted an aggregate of N51 million, whereas in September 2017, the same JAMB announced it was ready to remit N7.8 billion. He noted that “as the pace of politics gradually picks up ahead of 2019, it is important that we let Nigerians know the enormous progress that the Buhari administration has made in just a little over two years.

“It is a mark of the contempt in which the PDP holds Nigerians that the party is even talking of returning to power, even when the rot it left behind is yet to be totally cleared. “Never again must Nigeria be bedevilled by a rapacious, impunityprone and plunderous party like the PDP.” Mohammed reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that those who plundered the nation’s treasury would face the music. (NAN)