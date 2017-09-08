Idowu-Fearon heads Kaduna Peace Commission

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state yesterday appointed Anglican Cleric, Most Rev. Josiah Idowu-Fearon, as Chairman of Kaduna state Peace Commission.

A statement issued by the SSA Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said the former Archbishop of Kaduna was to lead three other permanent commissioners on the Commission.

It read in part: “Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has sent nominations for membership of the Peace Commission to the Kaduna state House of Assembly. El-Rufai nominated the Most Reverend Josiah Idowu-Fearon as chairman and Priscilla Yachat Ankut as executive vice-chairman/chief executive. Dr. Saleh Bashayi Momale and Hajiya Khadijah Hawaja Gambo are nominated as permanent commissioners.

“Dr. Josiah Idowu-Fearon is the Secretary-General of the worldwide Anglican Communion, based in the United Kingdom. He is the immediate past Archbishop of the Kaduna Archdiocese of the Anglican Church, and also a former Bishop of Sokoto. Idowu-Fearon is a household name in peace advocacy and inter-religious harmony in Nigeria. He established the Kaduna Centre for the Study of Christian-Muslim Relations. He holds degrees in Theology, Sociology, Arabic and Islamic Studies from universities in Nigeria, United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Jordan.

“Ankut is an expert in democratic governance, with specific experience in human rights, inclusive political processes, justice sector reform, conflict prevention and peace building. Her country experience spans South Africa, Gambia, Rwanda, Malawi and Nigeria where she has supported democratisation processes in various capacities. Ankut worked with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Malawi as the technical specialist in democratic accountability where she supported the government of Malawi to develop a robust democratic governance sector strategy as part of its reform agenda.

“Dr. Momale is a development Geographer at the Centre for Dryland Agriculture, Bayero University, Kano. He holds a doctorate degree in Geography. He is a former Executive Director of The Pastoral Resolve, a non-governmental organization working in the areas of pastoralists’ education, conflict management and pastoral resource development in Nigeria.

“Hajiya Gambo is a gender rights activist, social entrepreneur and conflict resolution expert active in Plateau and neighbouring states. She has been involved in several peace initiatives facilitated by the Geneva-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD).”

Boko Haram: Report warns on ‘abandoning’ local vigilantes (2nd)

North-east could suffer further criminality and insecurity, if the federal government fails to invest in exit programmes for thousands of vigilantes who have helped in fighting Boko Haram insurgents, the International Crisis Group (ICG) has warned.

In a new report titled Vigilantes: Double-edged Sword in African Counter-insurgencies, based on field research in Nigeria, Uganda, South Sudan and Sierra Leone, the Brussels-based think tank observed that Nigeria’s CJTF (Civilian Joint Task Force) and similar vigilantes in these other countries have assisted governments in providing local security.

According to a press statement issued by Nnamdi Obasi, Senior, Adviser, ICG, on Nigerian CJTF vigilantes, the report observed that by participating in efforts to counter Boko Haram, they “acted as a bridge between civilians and security forces, helping the state regain a measure of local legitimacy while protecting the local community.”

However, the report warned that Nigeria and these other countries also run risks in sub-contracting counter-insurgency security functions to vigilante groups, especially if group members are not properly catered for after the conflict.

For Nigeria in particular, the report noted that government’s promises and programs for CJTF members have, thus far, ‘not produced significant results.’

It warned that if these promises do not materialise “Nigeria may be left with another angry armed group in the troubled North-east, some of whose members may move further into extortion, drug trafficking and other organised criminal activity.”

It observed that “some CJTF members allegedly now work for state politicians, who are known to employ thugs to attack opponents.”

The report also warned that ‘‘as the threat from Boko Haram declines, the political risk posed by the CJTF could well increase.”

“Giving former CJTF members a sense of purpose and responsibility in community policing roles, in a close working relationship with state institutions, could help prevent them from becoming a long-term security headache,” Crisis Group recommended.

FG, Delta govt, Word Bank partner against floods, erosion (1st)

By Amaechi Okwara

Asaba

Delta state Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, in collaboration with the World Bank and the federal government, has initiated remediation projects in five communities to tackle the devastating effects of flood and erosion menace in the state,

The governor, who launched the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Asaba, said his administration “will welcome all partnerships that will proffer solutions to erosion and environmental challenges.”

NEWMAP, an interventionist programme assisted by the World Bank in collaboration with the Delta state government under the auspices of the federal government, was designed to check gully erosion and floods.

Speaking at the event, Okowa observed that it was unfortunate that there were over 100 active erosion-cum-flood ravaged sites in Delta state.

He said: “The World Bank has partnered with us in different areas and we are happy with the development as we are ready to partner with any organisation or individual that is ready to assist our people, especially, those in erosion and flood prone areas, and in the area of our job creation efforts.

“The World Bank has really impacted on our people and we will continue to come to the table with accountability. For us in Delta state, we all should be involved in the monitoring of projects; if the contractor is doing well, praise him, but if the project is not well executed, shout about it and it will be corrected.”

Senior Environmental Specialist, World Bank and NEWMAP Task Team Leader, Dr Amos Abu, appreciated Okowa’s administration for its commitment towards the development of the state, “especially in tackling environmental challenges which is evident in the quick release of the counterpart funding of N530 million.”

Fayemi warns Ekiti probe panel (4th)

Minister of Mines and Steel Development and former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has warned the state Judicial Commission of Inquiry investigating his tenure as governor that its proceedings were in contempt of court.

He also cautioned the Commission that it risks committal to prison for disregarding the court processes filed against it.

Fayemi, who wrote through his lawyer, Akin Olujinmi, brought to the attention of the Commission a suit before an Ekiti state High Court challenging its constitution and propriety of investigating him.

The Commission, headed by a retired justice, Silas Oyewole, was set up by the state government in May following a resolution of the House of Assembly that the allegations of fraud against Fayemi be investigated.

The House had been in the forefront of raising sundry allegations against Fayemi, particularly the alleged diversion of N852 million from the state’s Universal Basic Education Board.

Fayemi had slammed a N500 million libel suit on the House of Assembly for defaming him and another N3 billion suit against some aides of Governor Ayo Fayose for the same reason.

The establishment of the Commission of Inquiry was seen by many as a response to Fayemi’s libel suits, but he went back to the court to restrain the Commission from sitting or investigating him.

In a letter dated August 24, which was made available to journalists yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi said he had challenged the constitutionality of the Commission before a High Court and so would not be appearing in person before it. (Premium Times)