How Yakubu hid $9.8m, £74,000 in Kaduna House – Witness

By Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

Waziri Adamu Nitte, a prosecution witness in the trial of former Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Andrew Yakubu, yesterday, gave graphic details of how they recovered the sum of $9,772,000,800.00 from the defendant’s Kaduna house.

A deputy detective superintendent with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said they also recovered £74,000.00, from a 4-drawer safe in Yakubu.

Yakubu is being prosecuted on a 6-count charge bordering on financial corruption and money laundering brought against him by the EFCC.

When led in evidence- chief by the prosecution counsel, Ben Ikani, the witness told Justice Ahmed Mohammed, they acted on that an intelligence report they got on February 2, 2017.

The report according to Nitte, revealed there were some foreign currencies packed and kept in a house located at Sabon Tasha Kaduna.

The prosecution witness stated that when he and other team of EFCC detectives located the house, one Bitrus Yakubu was found to be the caretaker of the said house.

“We conducted a search and were able to recover a gubabi brown coloured 4-drawer Safe, and a white Xcess computer.

“After execution of the search warrant, we listed items recovered on the back of the warrant.

“As a result of the sensitivity of what we recovered from the house, we took the safe along the caretaker (Bitrus Yakubu) to our Kano zonal office.

After investigation activities, the witness said the EFCC secured an interim forfeiture order on 13 February 2017, from a Federal High Court Kano.

“However, I am aware that the money is with the Central Bank of Nigeria” Nitte stated.

Meanwhile, two statements by the caretaker were admitted in evidence as well as an additional statement made by the defendant.

Upon cross examination by the defence counsel, Raji Ahmed SAN, the witness said he did not know where the search warrant was obtained.

He also said that he was not aware that an appeal has been entered against the interim forfeiture order.

Further trial has been adjourned to January 16, 2018.