HGCC doles out food items, cash to school for blind, orphans

It was a cheerful moments for students of FCT School for the Blind Children , Jabi and orphans at the City of Refuge Orphanage home, Durumi, when the Pastors and members of Holy Ghost Christian Centre (HGCC) gave out gifts, food item, toiletries as well as cash to them in commemoration of its 17th year church anniversary in the Abuja branch.

One of the children, John Uchenna, who couldn’t hold his excitement, lauded the gesture of the church for the gifts, calling on other churches, well meaning Nigerians to emulate from the church.

The central administrator from the Church’s head quarter in Lagos, Pastor Tunde Richard, explained that it was part of the church’s tradition to impact in the community wherever they are situated, adding that they have to fulfil what the bible says.

According to him, “what the bible says in James 1:27, when Jesus defined pure religion, that we should visit the fatherless and take care of the needy”

“The less privileged are part of us in the society, so we need to remember them. The presentation is part of our way in showing love to one another”

He said the presentation is in commemoration of the Abuja’s branch 17th year anniversary adding that it is also a collective responsibility as they task all other branches of HGCC to do something wherever community they are situated.

Also,the zonal pastor of the Abuja branch, Dr. Ayo Oyategbe, task Nigerians to love one another and to imbibe the spirit of tolerance among themselves.

Physically challenged group frowns at discrimination against women

The Executive Director, of Disability Rights Advocacy Center (DRAC), Dr. Irene Patrick Ogbogu, has challenge non-state actors to examine the issues of disability discrimination and violence against women and girls with a view to developing policy and proffer recommendations for disability inclusion.

In a interview in Abuja, Irene, said strategic actions undertaken by DRAC as part of the Networking to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls with Disabilities Project funded by Christoffel Blinden Mission and implemented by Disability Rights Advocacy Center and Project Alert in FCT and Lagos State respectively.

Dr Irene said this phenomenon is largely under reported because some of the victims of this violence sometimes don’t see it as such because they are not perceived by the members of the society as ‘normal’ people.

Also, the country representative of Christoffel Blinden Mission (CBM), Dr Toyin Aderemi, tasked the CSOs, stakeholders and government agencies alike to join in the campaign for total elimination of violence against women and girls with disabilities.

