Governorship: Tony Nwoye’s fate in the balance as tension grips Anambra APC

There is palpable tension in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the candidacy of Tony Nwoye, who won the primary election held in Anambra state on the 26th of August 2017, even as the party insisted on the report of the Appeal Panel.

The Appeal Panel set up to investigate the grievances arose from the primary, having received a petition from Sen. Andy Uba, who also contested the ticket summoned the winner, Tony Nwoye, for questioning Monday in Abuja.

Blueprint gathered that some forces within the party were already pressurising the National Working Committee to cancel the result of the primary which was won by Tony Nwoye with more than one thousand votes.

But speaking with newsmen after his appearance before the appeal panel, Nwoye said the panel asked him about some people they described as student union leaders who came to disrupt the primary and beat up the delegates.

“I said it was not true that no single member of NANS, former or students was part of the primary election, that all the delegates that voted were statutorily the delegates expected to vote. And this is a primary election that was adjudged the best in the history of Nigeria and partisan politics in the country.

“So, I made it very clear that there was no room for manipulation, nobody was brutalized or intimidated to vote and no evidence of inducing voters with money.”

When asked whether he has any fear that the Appeal committee might nullify his victory, Nwoye said: “I’m not God but I know these are party men and women. I told them that at this point in time the Anambra people have spoken as far as party ticket of APC is concerned. That mandate, I think by the special special grace of God should be left alone. It is not about Tony Nwoye but about these people who suffered all the night, I felt for them, I pity them.

On whether he has reached out other aspirants who contested the ticket with him, Nwoye revealed that all other aspirants except Senator Andy Uba are on the same page with him.

“Andy Uba is the only aspirant who refused to talk to me. I called him, I sent text to him, I even got to his house but he refused to open gate for me but for the other aspirants I have met with all of them.”

When contacted for reaction, APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party has not made any definite pronouncement on the Anambra state governorship primary.

“It is also important for us to recognise that there are procedures for everything. The procedure for primary within our party as you know provides for certain windows for people who are dissatisfied to lay their grievances or complaints before the appeal panel.

“But we have not received the report of the appeal panel and so we await for that panel and we don’t know what they will recommend. However whatever is the report of the panel we will consider it and then take a decision, we are confident that we will be able resolve whatever the issues are and then go into the election. We are also confident that we are going to win the governorship election on November 18.”