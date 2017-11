Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state, left and the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yahaya Abubakar Kusada at a rally organised by the Daura Senatorial Zone chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in support of the Katsina state APC’s endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Masari to be the unopposed candidate of the party at the Federal and State levels yesterday in Daura

Share this:

WhatsApp



Tweet