Gombe plans youth achievers award for excellence

By Auwal Ahmad

Gombe

Gombe state government is to conduct the first youth achievers award for excellence in the state to enhance human development and enhance productivity.

State Commissioner, Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Mallam Faruq Yarma, disclosed this while speaking during the inauguration of the implementation committee yesterday at Emerald Royal Hotel, Gombe

He said that the state governor, Hassan Dankwambo, had directed for the inauguration of a committee made of versatile minds, to implement the award aimed at encouraging hard work, innovation and creativity of the youth.

“It is in view of the above that the ministry carefully considered you individually and collectively, based on your personal track record of proven ability and uprightness in service to humanity, that you have been nominated to serve as members of the committee for the first Gombe state youth achievers award of excellence,” he said.

The commissioner said the committee’s terms of reference were to define the philosophy and rationale for the first Gombe state youth achievers award of excellence and come up with various award categories as well as identify and list beneficiaries who must have met the criteria.

The 9- man committee members are; Abubakar Inuwa Tata as Chairman, Hajiya Zariyatu Abubakar Hashidu, Ezekiel Amin Boryo, Umar Sale Gwani, Dr. Abdullahi Bappah Garkuwa, Dr. Mu’azu Usman Shehu, Eldah Ephraim Buba, Mallam Abdullahi Abubakar Lamido and Wakaye Maxwell who will serve as secretary.