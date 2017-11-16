Gateway named Busari as new gaffer

By Gbenga Jolaosho

Abuja

Gateway Football Club of Abeokuta has named former Shooting Stars Sports Club coach Hakeem Busari as head coach of the club campaigned in the second-tier of the Nigeria league ,the Nigeria National League (NNL)

Busari who has also handled Crown FC and AC Racine replaces sacked Samuel Abimbola.

“It’s a great challenge for me and with the backing of the management I believe that as a unit we can achieve our set target,” Busari said shortly after his unveiling on Wednesday.

Busari holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Lead City University and a CAF “B” licence.

Gateway finished sixth in the Southern Conference of the NNL with 41 points from 26 games last season.

He has been charged to reposition the fortunes of the club by getting promotion to the elite cadre of the Nigerian league.