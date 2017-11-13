FUD to take over Shekoni specialist hospital

By Bayo Alabira

Dutse

Speaker of Jigawa state Assembly, Isa Idris Gwaram, has pledged the support of the House to the planned conversion of Rasheed Shekoni Specialist Hospital to Federal University Dutse Teaching Hospital.

The speaker made the statement when the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Dutse, Prof Fatima Batul Mukhtar led other principal officers of the university on a courtesy call in his office recently.

The visit was to solicit the support of lawmakers to the planned takeover of the Teaching Hospital by the newly established College of Medical and Health Sciences by the institution.

The speaker pledged that the House would do everything possible to assist FUD to realise their objective of converting the specialist hospital to a teaching hospital.

“I have listened to the submission of the VC, myself and my principal officers are convinced that a Teaching Hospital in Dutse would make tertiary healthcare delivery available to the people in Jigawa and it will reduce the inflow of patients to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital,” he said.

Earlier in her speech, Prof, Batul Mukhtar, told the lawmakers that the Federal University Dutse (FUD) has made necessary arrangements to commence medical and other allied programmes in the 2017/2018 academic session.

He said the National Universities Commission (NUC), had given its nod to the university to commence the medical degree programmes after inspection and was fully satisfied with both the University and Rasheed