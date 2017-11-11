Foundation seeks collaboration with ICP

By David Agba

Members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and other team members of Youth Renewness Foundation, has visited the Education Department of the Independent Corrupt Practices and related Offences Commission (ICPC), seeking for collaborations.

Leading the delegation, the BoT Chairman, of the Foundation, Engr. Abdallah S. Katsina, informed the ICPC team that the time to stir and promote those virtues that build great nationhood among the youths and other the country, had come.

The virtues include patriotism, selflessness, non-violence ideologies and creativity.

Katsina said that YRF was borne out of the need to reengage the minds of Nigerian and African Youths along these great virtues.

“Our vision borders on Enlightenment and Empowerment. We believe that for us to creatively empower Nigerian youths through grants and any form of supports, we must first and foremost try to bequeath them with the virtues that would not only aid them to become self-sufficient, but better citizens of Nigeria and greater ambassadors of an entrepreneurial conscious Nigeria.

The virtues of selflessness, sincerity, patriotism and creativity are indispensable. The youths are expected to drive these virtues. This is what the foundation stands for”, he added.

He described strategic collaboration with institutions as ICPC as inseparable relationship which must be courted with every commitment.

“It is like a necessary marriage that must be encouraged”, Katsina said.

Receiving the delegates, the ICPC team led by Mr. Jimoh O. Suleiman reiterated that one of the core visions of the Commission was to prevent corruption through enlightening and educating Nigerians, especially the youths on the dangers of corruption.

He described the visit as necessary and timely, especially at this time of Nigeria’s match towards strong nationhood.