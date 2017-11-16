FEC endorses new National Building Code

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday endorsed a new National Building Code for the country.

The council at its meeting in Abuja, presided over by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, also approved the reconstruction of the Gombe-Biu Road at a cost of N27 billion.

Speaking with State House Correspondents after the meeting, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, disclosed that N458 million would be paid as consultancy fee for the implementation of the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

Fashola spoke to reporters alongside the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Mr Udoma Udo Udoma.

According to Fashola, the 117 km Gombe-Biu road, connecting Gombe,Yobe, Adamawa and Borno States will boost agricultural activities and power supply in states in the North-East.

He said, however, that the road project excluded the nine- kilometer road, already constructed by the Gombe State Government.

The minister said that the National Building Code was earlier approved by the National Council on Housing, Land and Urban Development.

Also speaking, Udoma said that the council had approved the engagement of Malaysian consultants to conduct a study that would aid the implementation of the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan at a cost of $1.5 million.

